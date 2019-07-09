Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) EPS Estimated At $-0.29; Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Has 2.14 Sentiment

Analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to report $-0.29 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 262.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.38 EPS previously, Evolent Health, Inc.’s analysts see -23.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 1.51 million shares traded. Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has declined 24.76% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVH News: 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health 1Q Rev $139.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Evolent Health Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVH); 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Collaborates with Lee Health to Launch and Operate Provider-Sponsored Medicaid Plan in Fort Myers, Florida; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT HEALTH INC EVH.N FY2018 REV VIEW $577.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 10/05/2018 – Evolent Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT HEALTH INC EVH.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Partners with SOMOS IPA to Accelerate Transition to Value-Based Care in New York City Communities; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT 1Q ADJ REV $144.4M, EST. $140.8M

Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 79 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 37 decreased and sold stock positions in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 14.86 million shares, down from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lemaitre Vascular Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 32 Increased: 51 New Position: 28.

Among 7 analysts covering Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Evolent Health had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, February 27. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Piper Jaffray maintained Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Friday, February 22 report. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 14. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $618.83 million. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value care and population health management. It currently has negative earnings. The company's services include providing clients with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services.

Analysts await LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 51.16% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LMAT’s profit will be $4.13 million for 33.23 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 2.01% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. for 330,000 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 377,781 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 1.47% invested in the company for 1.70 million shares. The Texas-based Ranger Investment Management L.P. has invested 1.39% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 229,909 shares.

