Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Healthcare Information Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Evolent Health Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Healthcare Information Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Evolent Health Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.59% of all Healthcare Information Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Evolent Health Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolent Health Inc. 0.00% -7.90% -5.70% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Evolent Health Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Evolent Health Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Evolent Health Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolent Health Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 3.79 2.74

$22.75 is the average price target of Evolent Health Inc., with a potential upside of 292.92%. The peers have a potential upside of 45.35%. With higher probable upside potential for Evolent Health Inc.’s peers, equities research analysts think Evolent Health Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Evolent Health Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolent Health Inc. -0.44% -12.9% -49.71% -60.33% -66.07% -65.81% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year Evolent Health Inc. had bearish trend while Evolent Health Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evolent Health Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Evolent Health Inc.’s peers have 2.85 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Evolent Health Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evolent Health Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Evolent Health Inc. has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Evolent Health Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.86 which is 14.44% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Evolent Health Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Evolent Health Inc.’s competitors beat Evolent Health Inc.

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value-based care and population health management. The companyÂ’s services include providing customers with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services. Evolent Health, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.