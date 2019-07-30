Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) EPS Estimated At $-0.12; AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRIES ORDINARY SHARES (AKBIF) SI Increased By 126.78%

AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRIES ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AKBIF) had an increase of 126.78% in short interest. AKBIF’s SI was 536,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 126.78% from 236,400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 5361 days are for AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRIES ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AKBIF)’s short sellers to cover AKBIF’s short positions. It closed at $1.63 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Evoke Pharma, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.65 million shares or 47.00% less from 3.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,432 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) or 8,641 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc accumulated 78,787 shares. United Cap Fin Advisers Llc accumulated 15,566 shares or 0% of the stock. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 15,250 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd has 42,179 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited, New York-based fund reported 43,627 shares. Northern reported 33,997 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) for 23,048 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Com has 16,100 shares. 400,000 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK). Blackrock owns 84,741 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard has invested 0% in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK).

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. The company has market cap of $23.96 million. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. It currently has negative earnings.

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of brakes, and related components and parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $196.20 million. The firm offers disc brake calipers, disc brake pads, disc rotors, drum brake linings, drum brake shoes, wheel cylinders, corner modules, drum-in-hat brakes, brake drums, sensors, etc. for automobiles; and disc brake calipers, disc brake pads, master cylinders, etc. for motorcycles. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides brakes for rolling stock, including disc brakes and brake linings for bullet trains, brake linings for regular trains, disc brakes for monorail, brake linings for rolling stock, brake shoes for railroad trains, etc.

Another recent and important Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKBIF) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “ï»¿Bendix Produces 3 Millionth Air Disc Brake For Trucking Industry Seeking Safety And Savings – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019.