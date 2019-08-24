Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) Comparing side by side

Both Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.44 0.00 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evoke Pharma Inc. and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma Inc. 0.00% -169% -127.6% Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evoke Pharma Inc. and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.4% and 15.36% respectively. About 5.68% of Evoke Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.29% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evoke Pharma Inc. -14.54% 55.12% 33.47% -65.45% -63.23% -60.71% Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. The company also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.