Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) and Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) and Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drugs – Generic industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma Inc. 1 -0.06 21.05M -0.44 0.00 Mylan N.V. 20 0.98 512.72M 0.44 47.83

Table 1 highlights Evoke Pharma Inc. and Mylan N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma Inc. 2,277,892,003.03% -169% -127.6% Mylan N.V. 2,564,882,441.22% 2% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Evoke Pharma Inc. has a 1.71 beta, while its volatility is 71.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mylan N.V. is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Evoke Pharma Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Mylan N.V.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Evoke Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mylan N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Evoke Pharma Inc. and Mylan N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mylan N.V. 0 1 3 2.75

Mylan N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a 26.39% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evoke Pharma Inc. and Mylan N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 16.4% and 89.5% respectively. Insiders held 5.68% of Evoke Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Mylan N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evoke Pharma Inc. -14.54% 55.12% 33.47% -65.45% -63.23% -60.71% Mylan N.V. 10.52% 7.51% -22.79% -32.19% -42.99% -23.72%

For the past year Evoke Pharma Inc. was more bearish than Mylan N.V.

Summary

Mylan N.V. beats Evoke Pharma Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms. The company also manufactures and sells a portfolio of injectable products across various therapeutic areas, including respiratory and allergy, infectious disease, cardiovascular, oncology, and central nervous system and anesthesia; active pharmaceutical ingredients; antiretroviral therapy products for people living with HIV/AIDS; and products in the therapeutic categories, such as hepatology and critical care. In addition, it provides EpiPen Auto-Injector, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions; Perforomist Inhalation Solution, a formoterol fumarate inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder patients; ULTIVA, an analgesic agent used during the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia for inpatient and outpatient procedures; and Dymista, which is used for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company markets its products to wholesalers, distributors, retail pharmacy chains, mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations; and independent pharmacies, managed care organizations, hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacy benefit managers. The company was formerly known as New Moon B.V. Mylan N.V. was founded in 1961 and is based in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.