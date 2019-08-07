Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) Analysts See $-0.12 EPS; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Analysts expect Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Evoke Pharma, Inc.’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.0065 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8859. About 247,799 shares traded. Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) has declined 63.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EVOK News: 17/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS EU POLITICAL CHALLENGES EVOKE EUROPEAN `CIVIL WAR’; 30/04/2018 – EVOKE GETS FIRST GENDER SPECIFIC PATENT FOR GIMOTI™; 19/04/2018 – DJ Evoke Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVOK); 26/03/2018 – EVOKE PHARMA INC- AMENDED AGREEMENT DEFERS AMOUNT AND TIMING OF TWO MILESTONE PAYMENTS DUE UPON U.S. FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR REVIEW OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 10/05/2018 – Evoke Granted Gender Specific Patent for Gimoti in Mexico; 14/05/2018 – EVOKE SAYS NDA SUBMISSION FOR GIMOTI ON TRACK FOR 2Q OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE PHARMA INC EVOK.O – HAS AMENDED CO’S AGREEMENT WITH MALLINCKRODT, ARD INC. TO DEFER DEVELOPMENT AND APPROVAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS FOR GIMOTI; 08/05/2018 – MOSHE ARKIN REPORTS 9.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN EVOKE PHARMA INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – EVOKE PHARMA INC – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CO’S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $7.7 MLN; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Postal Service’s First Scratch-and-Sniff Stamps Evoke a Sweet Summer Scent

Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 270 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 234 sold and reduced their equity positions in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 135.08 million shares, down from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Skyworks Solutions Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 7 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 188 Increased: 174 New Position: 96.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.41 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. It has a 12.97 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications.

The stock increased 2.43% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $77.66. About 2.43 million shares traded or 15.16% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $160,688 activity.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 6.35% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for 8.38 million shares. Provident Investment Management Inc. owns 291,955 shares or 3.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Platinum Investment Management Ltd has 3.75% invested in the company for 1.93 million shares. The Texas-based Goodman Financial Corp has invested 3.63% in the stock. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 59,003 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.57 in 2018Q4.

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. The company has market cap of $20.61 million. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. It currently has negative earnings.