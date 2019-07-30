Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

We are contrasting Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene Ltd. 2 23.10 N/A -0.81 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Evogene Ltd. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Evogene Ltd. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Evogene Ltd. shares and 11% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evogene Ltd. -6.32% -27.94% -22.54% -43.13% -53.4% -10.1% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22%

For the past year Evogene Ltd. has stronger performance than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Evogene Ltd. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.