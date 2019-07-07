Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Since Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene Ltd. 2 23.47 N/A -0.81 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 9 8.12 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Evogene Ltd. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Evogene Ltd. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evogene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Tocagen Inc.’s potential upside is 78.57% and its average target price is $11.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evogene Ltd. and Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.9% respectively. Comparatively, Tocagen Inc. has 6.59% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evogene Ltd. -6.32% -27.94% -22.54% -43.13% -53.4% -10.1% Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8%

For the past year Evogene Ltd. has -10.1% weaker performance while Tocagen Inc. has 7.8% stronger performance.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.