Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene Ltd. 2 26.76 N/A -0.74 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Demonstrates Evogene Ltd. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evogene Ltd. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evogene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a 1,047.92% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evogene Ltd. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Evogene Ltd. was less bearish than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Evogene Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.