Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene Ltd. 2 25.22 N/A -0.74 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Evogene Ltd. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evogene Ltd. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Evogene Ltd. shares and 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Evogene Ltd. has -26.4% weaker performance while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Evogene Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.