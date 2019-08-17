Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene Ltd. 2 27.57 N/A -0.74 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.30 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Evogene Ltd. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evogene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s average target price is $85, while its potential upside is 44.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evogene Ltd. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.8%. Comparatively, 2.6% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Evogene Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Evogene Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.