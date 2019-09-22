Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Contrasting side by side

Since Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene Ltd. 2 27.52 N/A -0.74 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.21 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Evogene Ltd. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evogene Ltd. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evogene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Principia Biopharma Inc. has an average target price of $50, with potential upside of 47.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evogene Ltd. and Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97.3% respectively. Comparatively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.92% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Evogene Ltd. has -26.4% weaker performance while Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Evogene Ltd.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.