Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Comparing side by side

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene Ltd. 2 23.40 N/A -0.74 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 30.25 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Evogene Ltd. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Evogene Ltd. and Mesoblast Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evogene Ltd. and Mesoblast Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.6%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Evogene Ltd. has -26.4% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Evogene Ltd.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.