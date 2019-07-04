Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene Ltd. 2 25.75 N/A -0.81 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 37 1253.98 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Evogene Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Evogene Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evogene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s potential upside is 4.38% and its average price target is $50.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Evogene Ltd. shares and 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evogene Ltd. -6.32% -27.94% -22.54% -43.13% -53.4% -10.1% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35%

For the past year Evogene Ltd. had bearish trend while CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Evogene Ltd.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.