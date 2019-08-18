Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Comparison side by side

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene Ltd. 2 27.57 N/A -0.74 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Evogene Ltd. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Evogene Ltd. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Evogene Ltd. had bearish trend while Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats Evogene Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.