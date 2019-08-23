Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Comparing side by side

Both Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene Ltd. 2 27.11 N/A -0.74 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.24 N/A -0.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Evogene Ltd. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evogene Ltd. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 5.2% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Evogene Ltd. has -26.4% weaker performance while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 55.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Evogene Ltd.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.