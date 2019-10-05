Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Comparison side by side

Since Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene Ltd. 2 0.00 23.06M -0.74 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 1 0.00 20.09M -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Evogene Ltd. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evogene Ltd. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene Ltd. 1,414,984,352.95% 0% 0% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2,106,090,785.20% -286.2% -158.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evogene Ltd. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evogene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 773.82% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Evogene Ltd. shares and 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Evogene Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.