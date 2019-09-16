Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) Comparing side by side

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene Ltd. 2 27.57 N/A -0.74 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 24 9.20 N/A -1.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Evogene Ltd. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Evogene Ltd. shares and 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has 75.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Evogene Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Evogene Ltd. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.