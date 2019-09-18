Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene Ltd. 2 27.97 N/A -0.74 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evogene Ltd. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Evogene Ltd. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Evogene Ltd. and Acasti Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evogene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Acasti Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.75, with potential upside of 245.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evogene Ltd. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 4.02%. Competitively, 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Evogene Ltd. has -26.4% weaker performance while Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Evogene Ltd. beats Acasti Pharma Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.