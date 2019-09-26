Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s Financial Results Comparing With vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Both Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.84 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Volatility and Risk

Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s 465.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -3.65 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 242.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 7.3%. Insiders owned roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.