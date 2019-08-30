Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL)

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares and 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares. 31.5% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Evofem Biosciences Inc. beats Vital Therapies Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.