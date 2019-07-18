Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

We are comparing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 50.34 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 59.82% and its average price target is $23.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares and 8.1% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 21.6% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.