Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

As Biotechnology companies, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 18.58 N/A -5.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 7%. 31.5% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Evofem Biosciences Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.