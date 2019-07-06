Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00

Demonstrates Evofem Biosciences Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 shows Evofem Biosciences Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6%

A 1.31 beta indicates that Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s 100.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2 beta.

Roughly 60.9% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.4% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 21.6% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 22.2% stronger performance while OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -18.89% weaker performance.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.