Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 -0.08 32.02M -3.08 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 5.09M -4.33 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 613,409,961.69% 524.3% -617.1% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 234,843,591.40% -301.5% -111.8%

Risk & Volatility

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.69 beta which makes it 169.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 49.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

Summary

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.