Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.14 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Evofem Biosciences Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Volatility & Risk

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.31 and it happens to be 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 69.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evofem Biosciences Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 1% respectively. Insiders held 21.6% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 22.2% stronger performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.