Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Since Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 5 26.76 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Evofem Biosciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9%

Risk and Volatility

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. MediWound Ltd. has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

MediWound Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $11.67 consensus target price and a 254.71% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 36.4%. 21.6% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.