Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

This is a contrast between Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 42.67 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 177.78% and its consensus price target is $12.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares and 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.