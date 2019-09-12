Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

This is a contrast between Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 73.57 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Risk & Volatility

Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. In other hand, Celsion Corporation has beta of 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Celsion Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 9.2%. Insiders owned 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Celsion Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Celsion Corporation beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.