Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.55 N/A -2.89 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Risk & Volatility

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 359.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.59 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.