Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 22.04 N/A -8.98 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility & Risk

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Aravive Inc.’s 2.44 beta is the reason why it is 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Aravive Inc.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.