Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Both Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 36.29 N/A -0.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Alector Inc. has an average target price of $27, with potential upside of 81.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 59.1% respectively. Insiders owned 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Alector Inc. has 8.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.