Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Comparing side by side

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 -0.08 32.02M -3.08 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.49M -3.07 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 613,409,961.69% 524.3% -617.1% Zosano Pharma Corporation 664,770,381.25% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.61 beta means Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 39.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.56 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 412.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares and 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. About 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.