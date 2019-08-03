Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Comparison side by side

Both Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.61 beta means Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 39.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.32 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares and 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.