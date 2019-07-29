Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Comparison side by side

Since Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8%

Volatility and Risk

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.31 and it happens to be 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares and 14.3% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 21.6% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.73% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Evofem Biosciences Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.