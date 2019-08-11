Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Comparing side by side

Both Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Volatility & Risk

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 0.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 22.2%. Insiders owned 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Evofem Biosciences Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.