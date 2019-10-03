Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 -0.08 32.02M -3.08 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 226.08M -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 614,587,332.05% 524.3% -617.1% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 164,901,531,728.67% -600.2% -141.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.61 beta indicates that Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s 1.3 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s potential upside is 3,622.08% and its consensus price target is $4.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 11.8%. Insiders owned 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance.

Summary

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.