Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Contrasting side by side

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 -0.08 32.02M -3.08 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 20 0.00 7.05M -0.08 0.00

Demonstrates Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 613,409,961.69% 524.3% -617.1% Rafael Holdings Inc. 34,849,233.81% -3.3% -2.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 31.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.