Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.31 beta means Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 31.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Oragenics Inc.’s 56.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Oragenics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 24.3%. Insiders held 21.6% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 22.2% stronger performance while Oragenics Inc. has -43.22% weaker performance.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.