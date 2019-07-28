Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 15.40 N/A -0.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk & Volatility

Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.7 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average price target of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is $105.4, which is potential 20.48% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 0%. About 21.6% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.