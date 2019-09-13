Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance.

Summary

Evofem Biosciences Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.