Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 55.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Evofem Biosciences Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.30% -617.10% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Evofem Biosciences Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

$10.5 is the consensus target price of Evofem Biosciences Inc., with a potential upside of 108.33%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 139.13%. Given Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evofem Biosciences Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.61 shows that Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Evofem Biosciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.