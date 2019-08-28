Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Comparison side by side

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.61 beta means Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 39.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $82.67, which is potential 82.29% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares and 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. 31.5% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.