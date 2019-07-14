Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Comparing side by side

Both Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.31 shows that Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.65 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 52.9%. About 21.6% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.