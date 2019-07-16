Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Comparing side by side

Both Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 31.60 N/A -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 41.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 21.6% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 49.4% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.