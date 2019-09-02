Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Risk & Volatility

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 0.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.87 beta which makes it 13.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 17.5%. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 31.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.