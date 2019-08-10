Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Comparing side by side

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 22.47 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Volatility & Risk

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 0.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $15, which is potential 11.03% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 70.9% respectively. 31.5% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 8 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.