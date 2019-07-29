Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Comparing side by side

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.67 N/A 2.73 24.24

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Evofem Biosciences Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1.24 beta and it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is $85, which is potential 43.80% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.9% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares and 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. 21.6% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.