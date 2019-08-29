Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Comparison side by side

Both Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 19.73 N/A -4.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Risk & Volatility

Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a 1.41 beta and it is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 265.22% and its consensus target price is $42.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance while Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.