Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 ArQule Inc. 6 52.02 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility and Risk

Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.61 beta. ArQule Inc. on the other hand, has 2.18 beta which makes it 118.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Evofem Biosciences Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of ArQule Inc. is $7.69, which is potential -22.64% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares and 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 31.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of ArQule Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ArQule Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.